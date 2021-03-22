USDK (USDK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $226.24 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001826 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $226.24 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00473799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00140195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.00819397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00075692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

