Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $264.91 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $264.91 million and $19.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00639610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00023706 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Utrust Token Trading

