V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00634044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023675 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

