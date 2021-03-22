Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vale by 80.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 43.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 337,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $17.01. 1,535,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,116,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

