Validity Market Capitalization Tops $12.66 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Validity has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $876,320.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00005270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00470736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00137390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00763067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00076257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,263,209 coins and its circulating supply is 4,240,490 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

