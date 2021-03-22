Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 585,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 446,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 406,401 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

