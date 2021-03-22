Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

