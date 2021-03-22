Valor Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.80 or 0.00646056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

