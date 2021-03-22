Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125,678 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up approximately 3.4% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Valvoline worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. 24,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,574. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

