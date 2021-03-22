Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) to Issue $0.18 Interim Dividend

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1783 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$67.41.

