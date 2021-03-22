Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.63. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

