Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $43,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,455. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

