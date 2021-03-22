Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Blankinship & Foster LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 66,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,164. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

