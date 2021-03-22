Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. 389,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

