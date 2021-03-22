Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 244,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 359,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,034. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

