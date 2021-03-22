Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $227.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

