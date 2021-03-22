Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $222.80. 34,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.