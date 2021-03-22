Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Trimmed by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after purchasing an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,634,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 271,056 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.32. 2,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,840. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

