Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,279,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,025,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $206.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

