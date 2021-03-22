Vanilla Network Price Tops $2.53 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00004610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $15,795.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.00470399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00141743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00823625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00075856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 871,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,633 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.