Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.65

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.65 and last traded at $176.30, with a volume of 1059415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.45.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

