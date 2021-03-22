Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $870,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.