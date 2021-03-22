VeChain Reaches One Day Volume of $1.32 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, VeChain has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $6.19 billion and $1.32 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

