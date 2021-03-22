Veil Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $7,555.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,566.11 or 0.99834264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00383281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.00284363 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.00693845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00077866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

