Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.11

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Velas has a market cap of $233.13 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Velas token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001430 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.