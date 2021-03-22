Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Velodyne Lidar worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $15,978,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

VLDR opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.