Venus (XVS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36.12 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Venus has a market cap of $399.69 million and approximately $36.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $44.26 or 0.00076482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,905.14 or 1.00068306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,031,171 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars.

