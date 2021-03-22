Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

VRA has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $381.25 million, a P/E ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,204,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,612. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

