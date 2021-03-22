Verge (XVG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $561.33 million and approximately $35.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.01 or 0.00340459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,438,913,649 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

