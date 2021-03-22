Veros (VRS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $569.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 88.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Veros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veros has traded up 233.9% against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $335,583.66 and approximately $569.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.00631829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023985 BTC.

About Veros

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

