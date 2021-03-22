Vertcoin (VTC) Hits One Day Volume of $2.59 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $40.34 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,631.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.08 or 0.03123864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.00344694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.79 or 0.00937276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00402294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.94 or 0.00383073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00260377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,253,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

