Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS VSPRU opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSPRU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

