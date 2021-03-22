VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Purchases A$255,858.08 in Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 108,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$255,858.08 ($182,755.77).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Luciano purchased 309,229 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$728,543.52 ($520,388.23).

On Friday, March 12th, Robert Luciano purchased 350,598 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$811,283.77 ($579,488.41).

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Luciano purchased 80,720 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$184,525.92 ($131,804.23).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert Luciano purchased 5,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Luciano acquired 16 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$37.06 ($26.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$593.01 ($423.58).

On Friday, February 26th, Robert Luciano acquired 11,676 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,088.32 ($19,348.80).

On Thursday, February 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 3,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,930.00 ($4,950.00).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,000.00 ($41,428.57).

On Thursday, February 11th, Robert Luciano purchased 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,840.00 ($65,600.00).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Luciano purchased 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,640.00 ($65,457.14).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.10.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

