Viacoin Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.13 or 0.00343865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,674 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

