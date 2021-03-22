VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $8.20 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $203,309.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00646699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023832 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

