VideoCoin Trading Up 45.7% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $86.68 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,602,872 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

