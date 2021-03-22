Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0611 on Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $437,259.82 and $3,227.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

