VIDY (VIDY) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.71 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00630145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023542 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars.

