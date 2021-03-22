Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.77% of Viemed Healthcare worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

VMD opened at $9.22 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.