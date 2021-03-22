View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get View alerts:

About View

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.