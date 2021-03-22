VIG Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,813.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One VIG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $15,813.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.38 or 0.06824993 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003159 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 832,468,219 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

