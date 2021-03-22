Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

VFF opened at C$18.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$3.25 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.68.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at C$364,800.48. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at C$124,077,688.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,400 shares of company stock worth $2,611,044.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

