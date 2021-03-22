Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 29th (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VRPX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. Virpax Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,800,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $5.30 on Monday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.24.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive based drug compounds and drug delivery systems for pain management. It offers products, such as Probudur, an injectable bupivacaine hydrogel for postoperative pain management; Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; and NES100, an endogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic spray.

