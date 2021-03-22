VirTra (VTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 million, a P/E ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. VirTra has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

