Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 125.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.16. The stock had a trading volume of 355,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,952. The stock has a market cap of $408.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.