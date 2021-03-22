Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Visa worth $642,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,305,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,910,413,000 after acquiring an additional 678,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.64. 209,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,952. The firm has a market cap of $413.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.49. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

