Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 4.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Visa by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,732,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $746,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 66,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

V stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.87. 190,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,952. The company has a market capitalization of $411.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.