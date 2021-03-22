Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 703,681 shares.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

