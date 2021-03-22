Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,075.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and last traded at GBX 1,073 ($14.02), with a volume of 10225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,071 ($13.99).

VTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 967.86 ($12.65).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 915.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 789.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Also, insider Katherine Innes acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group Company Profile (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

