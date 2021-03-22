Vitalhub (VHI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of CVE VHI opened at C$2.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a market cap of C$103.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VHI. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

